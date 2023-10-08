Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $689,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,171,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,120. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

