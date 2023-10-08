StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

