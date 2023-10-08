First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBIZ. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $250.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.79.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $210,205.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 15.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

