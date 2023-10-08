Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

