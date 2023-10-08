StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of FARM stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 17.07%. Research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Farmer Bros.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Farmer Bros. news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 102.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.