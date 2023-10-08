Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

