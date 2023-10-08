StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

