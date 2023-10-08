ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXLS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.63.

EXLS stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

