Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.56 on Thursday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $84.03 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

