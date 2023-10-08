Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,982,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,065,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 166,520 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,430,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

