Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 22,257 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,722,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,703,000 after purchasing an additional 991,436 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

