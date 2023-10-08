9,449 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

