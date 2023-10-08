Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 10,558 iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.