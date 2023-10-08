Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSV. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,730,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,788,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,877,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,554,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 620,436 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

