Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $587,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

