Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 2,372 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $272.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

