Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 791 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHA opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.