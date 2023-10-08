Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $690,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $22.27 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

