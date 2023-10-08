Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $684,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,350 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

