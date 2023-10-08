iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.