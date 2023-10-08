BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.20.

BRF Price Performance

BRFS stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRF will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

