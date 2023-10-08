National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 251,503 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 251,503 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.52% of CAE worth $108,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,596,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,140,000 after buying an additional 1,363,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CAE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,422,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CAE by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,324,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $785.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

