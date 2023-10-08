Portman Square Capital LLP Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Portman Square Capital LLP lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.1% of Portman Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Portman Square Capital LLP owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 53.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,358 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,324 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 331.8% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

