AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Lowered by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 20.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $39,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AMETEK by 69.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 37.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.8% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 39.5% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

