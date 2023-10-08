Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPEFree Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up 3.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned about 2.60% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter valued at $812,000.

Shares of CAPE opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

