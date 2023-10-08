Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 933,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 751,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

