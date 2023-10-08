Santori & Peters Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.