Santori & Peters Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $29.74 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

