Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,785 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 531,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 245,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

