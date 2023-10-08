YES WORLD (YES) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $457,337.96 and $123.34 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

