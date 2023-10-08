DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0502 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $1.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 115.3% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00155311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003511 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

