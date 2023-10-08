Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $29.50 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Komodo has a market cap of $29.50 million and approximately $400,732.29 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00095195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028406 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

