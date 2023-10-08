Gas (GAS) Price Tops $2.37 on Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Gas has a market capitalization of $139.90 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00008501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

