Fetch.ai Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $177.88 million and $10.05 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,337,468 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

