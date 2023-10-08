Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0314 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Beldex has a market cap of $175.41 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.66 or 0.05825662 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024752 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,375,083 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,955,083 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.