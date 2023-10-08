Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 95.7% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $410,121.13 and $16.28 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007290 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020705 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016038 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013242 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,866.54 or 1.00046150 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002284 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
