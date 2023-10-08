Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,994.51

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $12,994.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,848.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00234607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00820331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00552864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00055519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00123699 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,007,430 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

