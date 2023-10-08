sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.76 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. sUSD has a total market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 35,106,664 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

