Vertcoin Trading Up 1.9% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $11,009.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,848.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00234607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00820331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00552864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00055519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00123699 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,800,435 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

