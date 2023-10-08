Navcoin (NAV) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $26,390.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00155311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003511 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

