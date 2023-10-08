Meter Governance Price Hits $1.57 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00005633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and approximately $92,653.44 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,286,786 coins and its circulating supply is 21,489,807 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

