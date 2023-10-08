Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Unilever worth $176,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after acquiring an additional 726,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE UL opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

