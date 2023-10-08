Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Robert Half by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Robert Half by 43.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Robert Half by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,830,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

