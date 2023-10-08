Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $902.15 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $705.71 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $931.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $921.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

