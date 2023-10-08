Olympiad Research LP Makes New $222,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

