Olympiad Research LP Makes New $230,000 Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,072,000 after buying an additional 224,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,308,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $229,251. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VECO

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.