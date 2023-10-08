Olympiad Research LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in ePlus were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $64.25 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $434,972.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $234,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLUS

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.