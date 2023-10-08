Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

