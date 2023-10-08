Olympiad Research LP Has $219,000 Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Olympiad Research LP cut its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 592,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 969.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NNOX shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

