Olympiad Research LP Buys New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
CINF opened at $100.26 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.
Cincinnati Financial Profile
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
