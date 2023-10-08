Olympiad Research LP Buys New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

CINF opened at $100.26 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.